Autos, buses halt at GNDH entrance, rile patients, attendants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

Auto-rickshaws and private buses plying on the Majitha road here have turned the entrance of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) into a pick and drop point for passengers. This inconveniences hospital staff and patients.

The police should take action against drivers who block the hospital entrance. The entrance should be clear so that patients requiring emergency treatment can be shifted to hospital without wasting any time. Balkar Singh, a local resident

“Some buses stop in front of the hospital gate for more than five minutes as drivers wait for passengers to board vehicles. Drivers are indifferent to the plight of patients whose passage they block,” said a doctor.

Guru Nanak Dev Hospital caters to patients not only from Punjab but nearby states too. The hospital gate on the Majitha road is the only entry to the emergency block where patients are brought round-the-clock from far off areas.

When a patient is being shifted from an ambulance to hospital every minute is crucial. The traffic jam caused by auto- rickshaws and private buses at the hospital entrance wastes crucial time.

Visitors to the hospital say auto-rickshaws and bus drivers should park their vehicles a few metres ahead of the hospital to pick and drop passengers.