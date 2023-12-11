Aviation to generate massive job opportunities: Frankfinn founder

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 10

The Indian aviation industry is poised to grow fast and will create huge job opportunities, said Kulwinder Singh Kohli, founder and non-executive chairman of Frankfinn group here on Sunday.

He was here for the inauguration of Frankfinn Hi-tech Air Hostess Training Centre at Ranjit Avenue. Speaking on the occasion, Kohli pointed out that the Punjabi diaspora in countries like Canada, USA, UK and Australia had led to a rise in demand, resulting in growth in international flights from Punjab to these countries.

“The latest mega deal between Tata-owned Air India and aircraft makers Boeing and Airbus will create over two lakh jobs in India, directly or indirectly. Under the deal, Air India would buy 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus,” he said while adding that IndiGo has also ordered 500 more aircraft from Airbus for its expansion plans. He said Akasa Air has also placed an order of $9 billion worth of Boeing planes.

He said the next couple of years will be best for growth in the aviation sector and also for job aspirants who wanted to make their career in the aviation, hospitality and travel industry.

“Frankfinn would also invest around Rs 200 crore and is planning to open four new centres in Punjab, including at Pathankot, besides 100 more centres all over India in the next one year and 30 international centres in next three years,” he said.