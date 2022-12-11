AVM demands convention centre in Asr

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

A deputation of the Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM), comprising Principal Kulwant Singh Ankhi, Manmohan Singh Brar, Hardip Singh Chahal, Jaspal Singh and Michael Rahul, met with Cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan and demanded the setting up of an Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amritsar.

Maan accepted the list of demands, and assured the members of the deputation that she would fulfill the demands which are genuine after careful consideration.

“For the last 16 years Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) has been held in Amritsar. However, past state governments had failed to provide permanent exhibition centre in Amritsar on the pattern of Delhi, so that such exhibitions may continue for the whole year,” rued Michael.

“Amritsar is an international tourist destination . So, the demand should be considered on priority,” said Ankahi.

“The ‘Heart of Asia’ convention was held in Amritsar in 2016 in which as many as 40 countries had participated. Amritsar will also be holding the G-20 Summit in March and June 2023. So, the setting up of the International convention-cum-exhibition centre in Amritsar is the need of the hour,” asserted Rahul.