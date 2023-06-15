Award for Mount Litera chief

Tarn Taran, June 14
Chairperson of Mount Litera Zee School, Tarn Taran, Gurwant Singh received the Global Prestige Award for his contribution to education at the summit organised by Apna Punjab Foundation in Dubai recently.
Jagjit Singh Dhuri of the Apna Punjab Foundation, in his address, said the organisation was working in the field of education, health and environment. Delegates from Australia, UAE, Canada, USA and other countries attended the ceremony sponsored by the Federation of Private Schools and Association of Punjab.
Issues related to education in the 21st century were discussed at the conclave. Sheikh Sultan Bin Nasir, Bin Mohammed Rashid Al Nuasi, Jatinder Vaidya, president, Indian Pupil Forum UAE, Surinder Singh Kandhari, Chairman, Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara and Chairman, Eldobowi Group, also addressed on the gathering.
Keynote speaker Jagjit Singh Dhuri spoke about the road-map of future education. Chief patron, NID, Satnam Singh Sandhu graced the venue with his presence.
