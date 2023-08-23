Awareness campaign marks death anniv of Tarksheel leader

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 22

A 10-day long social awareness campaign to commemorate the 10th death anniversary of Tarksheel leader Dr Narinder Dabholkar concluded here on Sunday.

Assembled at Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) yesterday, members of the local unit of the Tarksheel Society informed the people neither follow nor appreciate superstitious activities. They distributed pamphlets, warning against the hypocritical godmen claiming occult power, among people.

Sumit Singh and Jaspal Basarke, both members of the society, in their address stated that under the political patronage, hypocrites, sadhs and babas were looting people with their superstitious and conservative activities. These people claiming occult powers were flourishing in the society. Common people should avoid approaching them in time of crisis. Instead, they must deal the problems of life by adopting scientific thinking.