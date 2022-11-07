Awareness event on brain tumour

Amritsar: On the concluding day of International Brain Tumour Awareness week, KD Ganesha Hospital organised a programme to create awareness regarding the disease among the public. Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was the chief guest of the event. Dr Dushyant Thaman and Dr Jayant Chawla delivered lectures on brain tumours. The main emphasis was on early diagnosis, surgical treatment and regular follow up of patients. Suki Sandhu, who is closely associated with a brain tumour research group based in the UK, was also present on the occasion. TNS
College’s golden jubilee on Nov 12
Tarn Taran: The golden jubilee celebrations of Sri Guru Angev Dev College, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, will be held on Novemebr12 on the college campus. The college is being run under the patronship of Baba Sewa Singh Kar Sewa Wale.
