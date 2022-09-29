Awareness event on rabies

Amritsar, September 28
The district Health Department organised an event to create awareness on rabies here on Wednesday.
Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said having pets at homes is a common phenomenon these days but people are not aware about the zoonotic diseases which are spread by pathogens in animals and humans.
He said rabies is a kind of a zoonotic disease and pet owners must ensure that their pets are properly vaccinated against diseases. He said dogs being the most common pet, the residents must take dog bites seriously and consult a physician at the earliest.
