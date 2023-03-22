Awareness on genetic disorder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 21

Head office of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has been illuminated with yellow and blue lights to create awareness about World Down Syndrome Day, observed globally on March 21.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said March 21 is observed as World Down Syndrome Day to create awareness about the genetic disorder. The day was first observed in 2007.

“Down syndrome is a condition in which a child is born with an extra 21st chromosome. March 21 was chosen to represent the unique triad of the chromosome that causes the syndrome. On this day, people with down syndrome and those who live and work with them organise and participate in various activities and events across the world to raise public awareness and for the rights and inclusion of people with the syndrome,” said the MC Commissioner.

He said in order to create awareness among people about the syndrome, the building of the MC’s head office was illuminated with yellow and blue lights.