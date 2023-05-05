Awareness on menstrual hygiene

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, here, organised a workshop under the ‘Project Pavitra’ by the Art of Living. The project aims to generate awareness among adolescent girls about menstrual health and hygiene. The workshop was attended by the girls of standard IX. Muskan Kapoor, an educationist and Art of Living faculty, was the speaker for the session. She guided and explained the girls that adolescent are a crucial stage, when they undergo hormonal changes, provided them with right guidance and motivated that they have to develop healthy attitude and lifestyle. She demonstrated the yoga asanas and mudras, which would help to manage stress, relieve anxiety and handle mood swings. Her demonstration established a good empathy with the students. Regional officer Punjab Zone (A) Neelam Kamra and the manager of the school, Pushpinder Walia, Principal BBK DAV College, appreciated the efforts put in by the school for organising such programmes.

Gurmat Music Workshop by CKD

According to the guidelines of Chief Khalsa Diwan(CKD) president and Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the Dharma Prachar Committee hosted a two-day workshop at Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School. Prof Hari Singh, chairman of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharma Prachar Committee, while sharing the information, said that during the two-day Gurmati music workshop, Sikh Panth scholar Dr Gurnam Singh (former dean of Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University) presented renditions from Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The teachers will be given detailed information about the musical constitution, raga tradition and singing styles of the 31 ragas listed in Guru Granth Saheb.

Winners awarded prizes at sports fest

Sports day is not only a day for participants to showcase their skills but also an opportunity for spectators to enjoy the event. The school observed ‘Children Sports Festival’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ amidst great enthusiasm and camaraderie. The young Ashramites participated in various outdoor games like badminton, dodge ball, basketball, rope skipping, tug of war and 100m sprint and indoor games like chess and carrom. The closing ceremony was a moment of pride and joy for all the participants. The winners were awarded attractive prizes and their achievements were acknowledged by the Principal. The school president, Balbir Bajaj, congratulated the winners and said that these competitions teach us the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and dedication.

Fashion show organised

‘Mirage-2’ fashion show was organised by Post Graduate Fashion Designing Department at Khalsa College for Women. Dr Gurpreet Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Tejinder Kaur Chhina, director of Little Flower School, attended as a special guest. Dr Surinder Kaur welcomed the guests by presenting a plant and appreciated the hard work of the department and the students for organising the fashion show. Twining winning, gleaming fashion, new petal attire, stylista fusion, magical clothes, prints and patterns, dreamy designs, upcycled art and fusion fashion rounds were conducted in the show. Best dress competitions were also held in these rounds. City-based stylist Rimple Bhandari, Harpreet Aneja, assistant professor, Department of Post Graduate Fashion Designing, RR Bawa DAV College of Girls, Batala, acted as judges.