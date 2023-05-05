 Awareness on menstrual hygiene : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Awareness on menstrual hygiene

Awareness on menstrual hygiene

Awareness programme for adolescent kids in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, here, organised a workshop under the ‘Project Pavitra’ by the Art of Living. The project aims to generate awareness among adolescent girls about menstrual health and hygiene. The workshop was attended by the girls of standard IX. Muskan Kapoor, an educationist and Art of Living faculty, was the speaker for the session. She guided and explained the girls that adolescent are a crucial stage, when they undergo hormonal changes, provided them with right guidance and motivated that they have to develop healthy attitude and lifestyle. She demonstrated the yoga asanas and mudras, which would help to manage stress, relieve anxiety and handle mood swings. Her demonstration established a good empathy with the students. Regional officer Punjab Zone (A) Neelam Kamra and the manager of the school, Pushpinder Walia, Principal BBK DAV College, appreciated the efforts put in by the school for organising such programmes.

Gurmat Music Workshop by CKD

According to the guidelines of Chief Khalsa Diwan(CKD) president and Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, the Dharma Prachar Committee hosted a two-day workshop at Shri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School. Prof Hari Singh, chairman of the Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharma Prachar Committee, while sharing the information, said that during the two-day Gurmati music workshop, Sikh Panth scholar Dr Gurnam Singh (former dean of Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University) presented renditions from Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The teachers will be given detailed information about the musical constitution, raga tradition and singing styles of the 31 ragas listed in Guru Granth Saheb.

Winners awarded prizes at sports fest

Sports day is not only a day for participants to showcase their skills but also an opportunity for spectators to enjoy the event. The school observed ‘Children Sports Festival’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ amidst great enthusiasm and camaraderie. The young Ashramites participated in various outdoor games like badminton, dodge ball, basketball, rope skipping, tug of war and 100m sprint and indoor games like chess and carrom. The closing ceremony was a moment of pride and joy for all the participants. The winners were awarded attractive prizes and their achievements were acknowledged by the Principal. The school president, Balbir Bajaj, congratulated the winners and said that these competitions teach us the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and dedication.

Fashion show organised

‘Mirage-2’ fashion show was organised by Post Graduate Fashion Designing Department at Khalsa College for Women. Dr Gurpreet Kaur, assistant professor, Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Tejinder Kaur Chhina, director of Little Flower School, attended as a special guest. Dr Surinder Kaur welcomed the guests by presenting a plant and appreciated the hard work of the department and the students for organising the fashion show. Twining winning, gleaming fashion, new petal attire, stylista fusion, magical clothes, prints and patterns, dreamy designs, upcycled art and fusion fashion rounds were conducted in the show. Best dress competitions were also held in these rounds. City-based stylist Rimple Bhandari, Harpreet Aneja, assistant professor, Department of Post Graduate Fashion Designing, RR Bawa DAV College of Girls, Batala, acted as judges.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Delhi

Wrestlers allege attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today

5
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

6
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

7
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

8
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

9
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

10
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies