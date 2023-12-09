 Awareness programme on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation conducted : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Awareness programme on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation conducted
Amritsar Group of Colleges

Amritsar: A comprehensive awareness programme on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was conducted by Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC), in a collaboration with the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) — which operates under the Union Health Ministry — and the Pharmacy Council of India. The event was attended by 86 students and faculty members. Resource person Dr Shubhpreet Singh, Medical Officer at CHC Manawala, conducted live demonstrations and imparted crucial insights on the significance of maintaining optimal cardiopulmonary health. As part of the programme, a video on CPR was screened, enhancing the participants’ understanding of life-saving techniques. Advocate Amit Sharma, Chairman of AGC, stated, “Prioritising health education is integral to our academic ethos.” College principal Dr Gaurav Tejpal commended the Pharmaceutical Sciences department for this initiative.

Stalwarts World School

A series of competitions was conducted at Virsa Vihar under the auspices of the Chaitanya Festival, with participation of several schools from the region. Stalwarts World School actively engaged in these competitions, the focus of which was Lord Krishna. The events included competitions in drama, group bhajan, solo performances, pot-painting, essay writing, quiz, among others. Among the participants from the school, Dhruvika secured the first position in painting, ahead of Manya and Harkirat. Kanishka secured the second position in pot painting, and Harsimrat excelled in colouring, bagging the third position. Harshita achieved the third position in pot-making. The school also won the second position in classical group dance, quiz competition and solo bhajan; and the third position in group bhajan and drama competitions.

DAV College

The NCC cadets of 11 PB Air Sqn celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day at DAV College, Amritsar. Speakers at the event spoke about the sacrifices made by the Indian Army. On this occasion, a painting competition was also organised in the memory of the martyrs. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said that many brave and gallant heroes have laid down their lives to serve the country. This day reminds us of our duty to look after our disabled comrades-in-arms, widows and dependents of those who have sacrificed their lives for the country, he said. NCC officers Dr Kamal Kishore and Dr Raghu Raj said it is society’s responsibility to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School students who excelled at the 22nd inter-school sports competition were honoured by the school authorities. The competition was organised by Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) Education Committee from November 15 to 30 across various schools. Director sports Amritpal Kaur said a total of 70 sports competitions were conducted in various Diwan schools for primary, U-14, U-17 and U-19 age groups. Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, GT Road, was declared the overall champion. In athletics, the overall trophy was won by the Tarn Taran school. In various primary sports, CKD schools of Asal Uttar, Naushehra Pannuan and Pandori Khajoor won the trophies. At the awards ceremony, the 50 best athletes across various sports were honoured. CKD President Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest.

Guru Nanak Dev University

The Department of Lifelong Learning at Guru Nanak Dev University has initiated a significant drive aimed at empowering unemployed persons who have passed classes X and XII, regardless of age, through specialised self-employment certificate courses. These courses will be conducted over six months on the university campus. Department Director Dr Anupama Kaur highlighted the diverse range of certificate courses available for Class XII-pass boys and girls, including web development, web designing, basic computer concepts, English communication skills, and textile designing. For Class X-pass girls, courses in dress designing and beauty culture are also available. Candidates interested in enrolling in these courses can submit their admission forms online on the university website at www.gndu.ac.in/lifelong/default.aspx. The deadline for applications is December 31, 2023.


