Ayurveda dispensary in Gurdaspur Civil Hospital gets new hall

Raman Bahl inaugurates the new hall in the Ayurveda dispensary in the Gurdaspur Civil Hospital.



Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Gurdaspur, June 3

A new hall was inaugurated at the Ayurveda dispensary located in the precincts of the Civil Hospital at Babri village by Raman Bahl, Chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), on Friday

The new structure has now become a part of the dispensary. With this a long pending demand of patients and the staff stands fulfilled.

It has come up at a cost of Rs 2.98 lakh. To mark the occasion, a one-day Ayurveda medical camp was held in which 350 people got a free check-up.

Similar camps have been planned in different parts of Gurdaspur district this month.

Earlier, Raman Bahl, who is also the AAP halqa incharge of the Gurdaspur assembly seat, had been instrumental in getting a sub-urban community health centre (CHC) opened in the old hospital building located in the heart of the city. A few years ago the government, at the behest of a SAD MLA, had shifted the hospital to a new building near Babri village, which is 4 km away from the city. This move, at that time, had invited a lot of criticism but the government did not pay heed to the pleas of local residents. It had also rendered the old building redundant before Bahl brought in the sub-urban CHC in March this year. The Ayurveda dispensary, which is a part of the Civil Hospital at Babri, was also shifted following which patients had to trudge long distances to get treatment.

“Youngsters who are into drugs should understand that the Ayurvedic system of medicine can help them shrug off their dope habit. A fit, healthy body is the best fashion statement these days. Ayurveda is the main health science of India which is one of the most ancient civilisations of the world. Since times immemorial patients with even chronic diseases used to be treated with Ayurveda. He who has health has hope. And he who has hope has everything,” said Bahl.

He added that he had asked the Civil Hospital officials to chalk out a plan wherein Ayurvedic camps were held in all parts of the district. “In this way a lot many people can benefit. Emphasis will, however, be on the poor and downtrodden strata of society,” said Bahl.

Gurdaspur Civil Surgeon Harbhajan Ram Mandy, too, was also present on the occasion.

