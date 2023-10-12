Bad road: Amritsar MC yet to finalise tender

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Though several major roads in the city are in a pathetic condition, the tender floated by MC to recarpet them is yet to be finalised. The Municipal Corporation’s e-tender worth Rs 21.96 crore for recarpeting of roads, markets and streets has been hanging fire for long. In the technical evaluation of this e-tender, the Tender Committee of the Municipal Corporation had disqualified two major firms. On disqualification of firms, a complaint was lodged with the Local Bodies Department. Now, the department has written to the Municipal Corporation asking it to negotiate with the firms to increase savings.

If the savings are increased by any of the firms during the negotiation, then the Municipal Corporation would give its decision on this. If the MC is not satisfied with the negotiations, the tender can be cancelled and re-floated. A final decision on this has to be taken by the Municipal Commissioner.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had announced Rs 100 crore for roads and other development projects in the city. However, the city didn’t receive funds from the government but the Municipal Corporation had issued the work order for construction of roads at a cost of Rs 50 crore about four months ago. Due to insufficient funds, the work has reportedly been halted.