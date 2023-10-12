Bad road: Amritsar MC yet to finalise tender

Amritsar, October 11
Though several major roads in the city are in a pathetic condition, the tender floated by MC to recarpet them is yet to be finalised. The Municipal Corporation’s e-tender worth Rs 21.96 crore for recarpeting of roads, markets and streets has been hanging fire for long. In the technical evaluation of this e-tender, the Tender Committee of the Municipal Corporation had disqualified two major firms. On disqualification of firms, a complaint was lodged with the Local Bodies Department. Now, the department has written to the Municipal Corporation asking it to negotiate with the firms to increase savings.
If the savings are increased by any of the firms during the negotiation, then the Municipal Corporation would give its decision on this. If the MC is not satisfied with the negotiations, the tender can be cancelled and re-floated. A final decision on this has to be taken by the Municipal Commissioner.
It is worth mentioning here that the state government had announced Rs 100 crore for roads and other development projects in the city. However, the city didn’t receive funds from the government but the Municipal Corporation had issued the work order for construction of roads at a cost of Rs 50 crore about four months ago. Due to insufficient funds, the work has reportedly been halted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’
Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400
Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...
Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Third smuggler held with drug money
Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77
Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...