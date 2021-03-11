Bad weather hits travellers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar June 11

Due to unfavourable weather in Mumbai, a Go First air flight from Amritsar had to be cancelled on Friday night, causing inconvenience to passengers on midnight. Passengers created a ruckus due to the company’s non-compliance with the situation and inconvenience at the airport.

According to the information received, due to bad weather in Mumbai during the night, many flights couldn’t land. Go First aAir flight G8-2418 from Amritsar to Mumbai was scheduled to take off at 8.45 pm, but was delayed by two hours.

After this the plane also took off around 11.30 pm, but landed again at Amritsar airport within 10 minutes. Passengers alleged that their flight was delayed by two hours. Even after the cancellation, the ground staff did not accommodate them properly.