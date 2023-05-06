Badal's Majha connect

People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footsteps made a long lasting impression on you is the one you should never allow to walk out. The doyen of SAD, Parkash Singh Badal, in his illustrious and effervescent political career had many followers in Majha and this includes Gurdaspur. Reason enough why hundreds of his followers drove all the way from different cities of Majha to pay their last respects. From Gurdaspur city, prominent real estate owner Manjit Singh Dala and his family visited Badal village. The ex-CM had stayed with this family for a week during the 2009 Kahnuwan by-election. The Dalas still remember how Opposition party leaders would make late night visits to get Badal’s signatures on orders pertaining to postings and transfers. Badal never forgot the hospitality of the Dalas despite the fact that 13 years had elapsed ever since he had met them. Days before he was hospitalised, he rang up members of the family just to inquire about their “health and happiness.” These are the qualities that go into the making of a great leader. A good leader leads the people from above them. A great leader leads from within. Badal was one among the crowd. He had the capacity to translate vision into reality. This is the reason why he brought so many new projects to Gurdaspur. This includes the District Administrative Complex (DAC) —- the seat of power. He also tried to breathe some oxygen into the sick industrial units of Batala —- Gurdaspur’s satellite town. He did try, but could not succeed because the rot ran so deep that it was difficult for him to salvage the industry. A follower recalls how Badal once told him, “Do not follow where the path might lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave behind a trail.” Yes, he has indeed left a trail. And his followers should now follow that trail.

Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women holds seminar on elections

Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women organised a well-attended seminar on the topic —- ‘Ideas of India @75: Revisiting the Great Indian Election’ early this week. Surinder Kler Shukla, professor in the department of political science, Panjab University, delivered the keynote address while college principal Neeru Sharma coordinated the proceedings. Prof Rajesh Kumar, School of Social Sciences, GNDU, Amritsar, delivered the presidential remarks. The theme of the seminar was introduced by Neeru Sharma through a PowerPoint presentation. Daljinder Kaur, head of the political science department of the host college, and Punita Sehgal, Dean, Extra-Curricular Activity (ECA), were also present.

(contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)