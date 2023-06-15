Bail application of Hoppers’ owner rejected

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 14

The city police on Wednesday informed that the local court had rejected the bails of accused, including owner of Hoppers restaurant, who were booked by the police under the Excise Act and the Juvenile Justice Act on June 3.

Two back-to-back cases were registered against Hoppers restaurant owner and manager under different sections of the Excise Act and the Juvenile Justice Act after two raids. While the restaurant authorities had accused the police of unnecessary harassment and the police authorities had told that the restaurant was found serving liquor to youth under 25 years of age.

They had also employed youth, including girls, under required age for serving the liquor, the police had told.

2 FIRs against owner

