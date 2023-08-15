Bains visits govt schools, says 15 more to be started in dist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Stressing on his government’s promise of improving and upgrading government schools in the state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, Education Minister Harjot Bains visited several government schools in the Amritsar west constituency on August 12 and announced that development works would be carried out in the schools across the district.

He was accompanied by the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner and officials of the District Education Department. While visiting School of Eminence, Chheharta, he said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed government in the state, they were giving impetus to upgrading academic and infrastructure facilities in the government schools of the state. This was the reason why people were choosing government schools for their children. He said today in government schools of the state, children were getting more facilities than in private schools.

“The standard of education in government schools is better than that in private schools. In the coming years, 15 more schools will be built in Amritsar, which will leave even private schools behind. These schools will have higher education, better laboratories, library, ground for children to play and teachers with higher qualifications,” he said.

He said more Schools of Eminence would be opened in the year ahead to expand the scope of better academics and quality education.

The minister said they had already announced free of cost bus service for students of School of Eminence for commute ahead of I-day. The pilot project would initially be launched in all Schools of Eminence and for girl students in government schools. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh also visited Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) at Jandiala Guru in the district. He interacted with staff of the school and listened to their difficulties and assured them of early solution.

Sticking to his government’s policy on school education, Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh said the main objective of their government was to promote education and accordingly, more Schools of Eminence were being introduced across the state where

children would be prepared for competitive exams as well through adopting the new pedagogy. He said vacancies of teachers in schools were being filled on a priority basis.

#Harjot Singh Bains