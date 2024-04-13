 Baisakhi celebrated : The Tribune India

campus notes

Baisakhi celebrated

Baisakhi celebrated

Students of Cambridge International School celebrate the Baisakhi festival in Batala on Friday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Cambridge International School

Amritsar: The staff and students of Cambridge International School, Batala, celebrated Baisakhi on the school premises by holding a series of cultural activities. Poems were recited and traditional dances such as bhangra and giddha were performed by the students. An essay writing competition was also organised to mark the occasion. An Amritsar-based theatre group, Red Arts Punjab, staged a street play addressing problems such as the significance of teachers in a student’s life and the dangers of drug abuse. The play left a lasting impression on the students. The school chairperson Anuja Sekhri, Principal V Handa and Vice-Principal Sanjukta Mazumdar applauded the students’ efforts and exhorted them to become good citizens.

Saint Soldier Elite Convent School

Baisakhi was celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on the premises of Saint Soldier Elite Convent School, Jandiala Guru. Students presented a melodious group song on the festival. Bhangra and giddha performances enthralled the audience. A speech on the life history of Dr BR Ambedkar was with students. Mangal Singh Kishanpuri, MD of the school, told the students about the importance of the day. He told the students that the Khalsa Panth was created on this day. And also discussed the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. He exhorted the students to remember history asked them to visit Guru Ghar on Baisakhi and offer obeisance.

Montessori Cambridge School

Vanshika, a student of Montessori Cambridge School, Pathankot, won a prize of Rs 40,000 for her performance at the Junior Women’s Swimming Series (Round 2), held from March 28 to 30 in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. She secured the first position in the 200m freestyle, second position in the 200m butterfly, and second place in the 200m individual medley, along with clinching the third spot in the 100m butterfly. For her outstanding performance, she was rewarded with a prize of Rs 20,000 from Khelo India and an additional Rs 20,000 from the Haryana Government. Principal Rashmi Ahluwalia and Chairman Vinod Mahajan, congratulated Vanshika and her family, wishing them success in future competitions as well. Another student, Avni Chhabra, was selected to represent India at the BRICS Sports, 2023, event.

Woodstock Public School

To give an insight of the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Woodstock Public School celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. All students were dressed up in beautiful traditional attires. Events such as folk song, bhangra, giddha and speeches on the historical, cultural and seasonal significance of the day. Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar addressed the students and ignited a spark and fondness for Punjabi culture and heritage in the students.

DAV Public School

The students of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, presented a special assembly on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, Pakhand Khandani Pataka Diwas and Ambedkar Jayanti. The students discussed the importance of Pakhand Khandani Pataka Diwas and how Swami Dayanand Saraswati emphasised Vedic education and the spread of learning to elevate society. Stories from Dr BR Ambedkar’s life were also read out to inspire students to follow the path shown by the architect of the Indian Constitution. A visual treat was served by organizing the folk dance of Punjab that elevated and spurred the aura of glee and festivity. Principal Pallavi Sethi appreciated the efforts of the students and exhorted them to instil strong moral standards and follow the ideals of Swami Dayanand Saraswati and BR Ambedkar. She also urged the students to appreciate the hard work of farmers by avoiding food wastage.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School

The primary section of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, GT Road, celebrated Khalsa Sajna Divas and Baisakhi. Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) president Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar was the chief guest of the event. The event showcased a rich tapestry of cultural performances, beginning with a captivating welcome dance. A lecture on Khalsa Sajna Diwas was delivered, enlightening attendees about its historical and cultural significance. One-act play on Jallianwala Massacre added a dynamic element to the event, with students showcasing their talent and dedication. The highlight of the programme was the annual prize distribution ceremony to applaud and reward the students for their sincere efforts during the previous academic session (2023-24).

