Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Baisakhi is not only a festival of spring harvest but has also great importance in the religious and cultural history of the region. From the fields to gurdwaras and cattle mandis to the bazaars of Amritsar, the festivity can be seen everywhere.
The festival of Baisakhi holds special significance in Sikh history. The day is celebrated as the birth anniversary of the Khalsa. The 10th Guru Gobind Singh founded the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib on Baisakhi in 1699. Therefore, the entire Sikh community celebrates the day as the day of birth of the Khalsa. The day is celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh. Devotees from all over the world visit the Golden Temple on the day to take a dip in the holy sarovar. The ceremony of Amrit Sanchar (baptism) is also held at Akal Takht. The devotees also offer grain produced in their fields for langar. Religious functions are also held in gurdwaras.
People in Punjab have been celebrating the festival for centuries. It is also celebrated to mark the ripening of the wheat crop. The farmers celebrate the day by gathering at some common place and perform bhangra in their traditional colourful attire.
A number of local Baisakhi festivities are held to celebrate the harvesting of wheat crop. A fair is organised on the outskirts of the city at Vallha village. The cattle and horse fair are the main attraction of Vallha Mela on Baisakhi. Horse and buffalo exhibitions are held at the fair. Trades from various areas of Punjab and neighbouring states visit the cattle fair.
City residents also remember the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Baisakhi day in 1919. Hundreds of common people gathered at the Bagh in Amritsar were shot by the British on that day. The locals also celebrate Baisakhi festival as Dastaar Diwas to keep the tradition of turban alive. Among food, jalebis are the main attraction and most people who visit the fair buy it for the family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...