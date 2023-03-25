Ballad Khooni Vaisakhi marks opening of Sacred Amritsar fest

Amritsar, March 24
The Sacred Amritsar festival kicked off its maiden edition in the city by hosting a special session with Navdeep Suri (former diplomat and author), grandson of novelist Nanak Singh, here on Friday.
Suri read out Nanak Singh’s acclaimed poem Khooni Vaisakhi, which he had translated in English five four years ago. Suri gave a moving performance of the 100-year-old classic ballad about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which was received by global audience, thanks to Suri’s book. Singer-songwriter Harpreet Singh joined Navdeep Suri in presenting the musical poetry.
Managing director, Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K Roy in his opening address said, “The Sacred Amritsar focuses on spirituality and built heritage, celebrating the tangible and intangible through music and poetry aligning the mind, body and soul.
