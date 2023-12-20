Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Amritsar, December 19

Despite ban, the menace of flying kites with plastic string continues in the holy city. People commuting on two-wheelers on elevated roads are at high risk of injury and even losing their lives if they come in contact with plastic string.

The city police today seized 110 spools of plastic string and registered a case against individual who was selling it. But largely the practice of selling the banned string has gone unchecked.

Keemti Lal, an employee of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, got injured due to plastic string. Keemti Lal was driving bike when a kite string got wrapped around him. His sweater and shirt were torn by the plastic string and he received injuries on chest. The speed of Keemti Lal’s bike was quite slow otherwise the cuts on his chest could have been deeper, said Pawan Kumar, an eyewitness.

Kite flyers have been flying kites with plastic string for last one decade. Despite ban by the government, shopkeepers and individuals store the plastic string and sell it secretly.

Rajan Kumar, a resident of the Mohni Park area said, “I met with an accident last week when a plastic string got wrapped around my face at 22 No. Fatak overbridge. I received a deep cut on my chin. The government should implement the ban orders on the plastic string.”

Gurdev Singh, granthi of a local gurdwara on the Batala road, lost control over his bike on the BRTS elevated road on Sunday. A plastic string got wrapped around his neck. A muffler around his neck saved him from getting injured.

“The Chinese string is fatal for human beings and birds. Even after ban, the string is easily available for everyone. The government should impose a complete ban on the manufacture of plastic string,” said Binda Rasulpur, a resident. — TNS

Trader held with 110 spools in Mohkampura

The police have arrested a plastic string seller with 110 spools. The arrested suspect was identified as Sourav, a resident of New Dashmesh Nagar, Jaura Fatak. Gurinderbir Singh Sidhu, ACP (East), said cops on patrol duty at Chok Tung Pai got a tip-off that Sourav, a shopkeeper in New Dashmesh Nagar, was selling the banned string rolls at his grocery shop. He said a team led by Inspector Ranjit Singh Dhaliwal, SHO, Mohkampura police station, conducted raid at the shop and seized 110 spools of banned plastic string.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.