‘Ban outsourcing of govt jobs in Punjab’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

Former minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla has urged the AAP government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, to eliminate the norm of hiring employees through outsourcing agencies in government departments.

A majority of the outsourced employees have been working on measly salary for the past over a decade. The government should also understand the pain of employees working on outsourcing basis.

Appreciating the announcement of the government to regularise the services of those who had served in government establishments and local bodies for a period of 10 years, she said there should not be a single person in government departments working temporarily. The outsourcing staff remains at the mercy of the owners of the outsourcing agency. Their working hours remain equal to regular staff but they are denied social welfare benefits like pension, medical allowance, etc.

Like Haryana, the government should run 108 under its control. The money which is being given to the outsourcing agency should be given directly by increasing salary of these employees.