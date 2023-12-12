‘Bandi Singhs’: Gurdwara committees to join protest in Delhi on December 20

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

To express concern over the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’, a large number of representatives of the local gurdwara committees of Punjab will participate in a protest to be organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on December 20 from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The SGPC today held a meeting with the representatives of gurdwara committees. Earlier, the SGPC held meetings with the Sikh Federation representatives for the same cause.

Meanwhile, the SGPC has started the process of seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). As per the Akal Takht directives, a panel was constituted, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, which was directed to meet the Prime Minister to take up the issue of Bandi Singhs and remind about the 2019 notification of commuting the death sentence of Balwant Singh Rajoana to life imprisonment and release of a group of Sikh political prisoners who have been languishing in jails despite completing their sentence. This notification was partially implemented.

Around 26 lakh pro formas filled in by the general masses in a signature campaign launched by the SGPC for the release of Bandi Singhs will be taken along during the demonstration at New Delhi.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said that since the issue pertained to Sikh sentiments, the involvement of each section will prove decisive. “The voice for Bandi Singhs would be intensified after inclusion of Sikh groups and local committees of gurdwaras.”

