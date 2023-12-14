Bandi Singhs: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami meets Kar Seva sect leaders, Panthic parties

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 13

To intensify its efforts for a larger participation in the demonstration for the cause of Bandi Singhs in New Delhi, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami held a special meeting with the heads of Sant Samaj and Karseva sects here today.

The SGPC has planned Panthic march from Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 20 demanding the release of Bandi Singhs who have been lodged in jails despite completion of their sentences.

While the religious personalities present on the occasion assured support and participation in the Panthic demonstration, they also volunteered to provide ‘langar’ service.

Dhami said that all Panthic parties and sects were being contacted regarding the joint Delhi demonstration and these efforts have evoked a positive response. “We are contacting the party representatives either through physical meetings or telephonically as well.”

He said that during the demonstration, the 26 lakh proformas filled during the signature campaign by the SGPC will also be taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He thanked all the supporters and appealed for more and more organisations and people to take part in the demonstration.

Those present included SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, member Manjit Singh Bhurakohna, Ram Singh and secretary Darshan Singh Brar. Pratap Singh, Sukhdev Singh, prominent speaker Baba Saheb Singh Damdami Taksal, Karseva dignitaries including Sukhwinder Singh Bhuriwale, Bhinda Singh, Tek Singh Dhannola, Nar Singh Sadh, Subeg Singh Goindwal Sahib, Jasbir Singh Karseva, Tarn Taran, Amrik Singh Patiala, Satnam Singh Kila Anandgarh Sahib, Harjit Singh Phagwadewale, Ajaib Singh Makhanwindi, Nirmal Singh Mau Sahib, Jagga Singh Sevakpuri, Pargat Singh Sarhali Sahib, Satnam Singh Guru Ka Bagh and other representatives of Karseva sects.

#Bandi Singhs #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs