Bandi Singhs: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami meets Kar Seva sect leaders, Panthic parties

Amritsar, December 13
To intensify its efforts for a larger participation in the demonstration for the cause of Bandi Singhs in New Delhi, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami held a special meeting with the heads of Sant Samaj and Karseva sects here today.
The SGPC has planned Panthic march from Gurdwara Sri Rakabganj Sahib to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 20 demanding the release of Bandi Singhs who have been lodged in jails despite completion of their sentences.
While the religious personalities present on the occasion assured support and participation in the Panthic demonstration, they also volunteered to provide ‘langar’ service.
Dhami said that all Panthic parties and sects were being contacted regarding the joint Delhi demonstration and these efforts have evoked a positive response. “We are contacting the party representatives either through physical meetings or telephonically as well.”
He said that during the demonstration, the 26 lakh proformas filled during the signature campaign by the SGPC will also be taken to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He thanked all the supporters and appealed for more and more organisations and people to take part in the demonstration.
Those present included SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, member Manjit Singh Bhurakohna, Ram Singh and secretary Darshan Singh Brar. Pratap Singh, Sukhdev Singh, prominent speaker Baba Saheb Singh Damdami Taksal, Karseva dignitaries including Sukhwinder Singh Bhuriwale, Bhinda Singh, Tek Singh Dhannola, Nar Singh Sadh, Subeg Singh Goindwal Sahib, Jasbir Singh Karseva, Tarn Taran, Amrik Singh Patiala, Satnam Singh Kila Anandgarh Sahib, Harjit Singh Phagwadewale, Ajaib Singh Makhanwindi, Nirmal Singh Mau Sahib, Jagga Singh Sevakpuri, Pargat Singh Sarhali Sahib, Satnam Singh Guru Ka Bagh and other representatives of Karseva sects.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...