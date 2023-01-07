Bangladesh national held near IB by BSF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

The Border Security Force (BSF) nabbed a Bangladesh national who was allegedly trying to cross over to Pakistan illegally in the wee hours here on Friday.

He was identified as Mahmud Alam Tulu (62 years) of Durgabordi, Madaripur, Bangladesh. He was nabbed near Roranwala Khurd village in Kot Raizada border outpost here.

The BSF seized a Bangladesh passport from his possession, though there was no visa stamp on it for visiting Pakistan.

According to information, he had approached immigration authorities at the integrated check post (ICP) for crossing over to Pakistan. However, as there was no visa granted on the passport, he was asked to return. Around 3 am, he tried to cross over to Pakistan and was caught by the BSF. The authorities recovered a Bangladesh passport with six months travelling visa in India. However, it did not have any visa for travelling to Pakistan. During preliminary questioning, he said he was married and his family resides in Pakistan.

He said he reached near the border inadvertently while nothing objectionable was recovered from him.

During preliminary probe, he said he was duped by a travel agent who took money from him for getting a visa for visiting Pakistan. He said the agent sent him to Attari-Wagah check post. He said at the ICP, the immigration authorities did not allow him to go to Pakistan. He was nabbed by the BSF and was handed over to the Punjab Police after preliminary interrogation for further action.