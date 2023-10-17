Bangladesh nationals rounded up from ICP sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 16

Bangladesh nationals who were arrested from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, were sent to judicial custody after the expiry of their police remand here today.

In an unprecedented security breach, as many as 11 Bangladesh nationals, including women and children, were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the ICP on Thursday. They had gained entry inside the high-security complex by scaling the 11-feet high perimeter wall after cutting the barbed wire fence on it from Roranwala village, located on the backside of the check post.

“They were produced in a local court after the expiry of their police remand. The court has sent them to judicial custody,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, a police team led by a DSP rank official had reached West Bengal from where they had entered India illegally with the help of three fake travel agents. The police had identified them during investigations and nominated them in the FIR. Police teams were making efforts to arrest and bring them to Amritsar for further investigations.

Investigations had revealed that the Bangladeshi intruders wanted to go to Pakistan and further to Iran in search of employment opportunities.

They have been identified as Mohammad Sanoor Ali (52), Allahuddin (25), Khaleed Hossain (32), Mimar Miya (15), Ismile Hussain (13), Rajna Begum (23), Mainah Begum (24), Nazmin (13), Tamim (13), Jomir Ali (20) and Faim (13). A woman among them was pregnant.

Later, the police arrested Ranjit Singh, a daily wager of Chabaal in Tarn Taran district who helped them in scaling the wall and enter the ICP complex in an illegal manner. He had taken Rs 25,000 from them for the task.

#Bangladesh #Pakistan