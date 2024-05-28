Bangladeshi intruder held near International Border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

A Bangladeshi intruder was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) near Rajatal border observation post (BOP) yesterday. After preliminary questioning, he was handed over to the police for further action.

Neelesh Kumar, Company Commander, BSF told the police that the intruder was found roaming near the barbed fence. He did not have any valid documents for entering India. He was identified as Abdu Shakur (21) of Bangladesh. Nothing objectionable was found from his possession.

Following preliminary investigations, he was handed over to Gharinda police where a case under the Foreigners Act was registered against him.

Police authorities said that a Bangladesh national now living in Pakistan had lured him to come there. He said he was produced in court and brought on three-day police remand for further probe. Though nothing objectionable was found from him, security and intelligence agencies would be questioning him during further course of investigations.

