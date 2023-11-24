Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

With a view to enhance accessibility for devotees at the Golden Temple, AU Small Finance Bank today donated four battery-driven golf carts to ferry aged and infirm devotees.

Bank group head Rishi Dhariwal handed over the vehicles to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. The bank also arranged a place for charging these vehicles in front of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Niwas.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Harjinder Singh Dhami #SGPC #Sikhs