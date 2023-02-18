Bank robbery: Amritsar police find clues about miscreants

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 17

The city police have found clues about the perpetrators who had looted Rs 22.48 lakh from the zonal branch of Punjab National Bank located in Rani Ka Bagh area here on Thursday.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the bank in which an armed man with covered face was seen entering the bank and held the entire staff hostage at gunpoint.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Prabhjot Singh Virk told that the police had some clues and they were working on them. “Hopefully, we would crack the case soon and arrest the perpetrators of the crime,” said the ADCP.

A similar instance had occurred at the Kathunangal branch of Punjab National Bank on December 22 in which two robbers had decamped with Rs 17 lakh cash. The same modus operandi was used by the miscreants at that time. The two had come on a scooter and were armed with a country-made pistol.

A looter stood guard at the entrance of the bank while his accomplice with covered face looted cash from the cashier at gunpoint. In the case, the Kathunangal police have failed to make any arrest though it had nominated two suspects in the instance.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said the police had been working on various clues they received during the preliminary probe. Around 25 police teams were raiding at different locations to find the robbers and the police would crack the case soon.

Concerned over the broad daylight robbery that highlighted the negligent attitude of the bank authorities, the city police today circulated a letter to all banks asking them to take appropriate measures like depute an armed security guard at the entrance to the banks, besides ensuring security at ATMs as well.

Bhullar said whenever a cop would visit the bank and put up his noting in the register, the manager would sign these noting making them responsible for any laxity.