Banks ordered to monitor transactions as per poll code

Amritsar, March 19

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori, in a meeting held here today, said that compliance with rules regarding withdrawal of money and other expenses, should be ensured by the bank officials and employees in accordance with the Model Election Code in the district.

The District Election Officer said that in the normal process, if any unusual or suspicious transaction of more than Rs 1 lakh is found, then the relevant banks should give information about that account holder to the District Election Office. The banks were also instructed to disseminate information about RTGS and other transactions of poll candidates.

Thori said that the District Election Office will keep an eye on the poll candidates or any person accepting money beyond the stipulated rules during the implementation of Code of Conduct. He said that the bank officials will also share information about transactions of more than Rs 1 lakh from the accounts of various political parties. Similarly, he directed the firearms holders to deposit their weapons at the local police station by March 19 so that no untoward incident takes place.

In this regard, DC Ghanshyam Thori has issued orders using powers under Section 144 of the CrPC. He said the order will remain in force till May 15, 2024.

