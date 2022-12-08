Bapu Surat Singh for prisoners

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Bapu Surat Singh has also filled in the form in support of the signature campaign started by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners). He has been struggling for the release of Sikh prisoners for a long time. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday met Bapu Surat Singh at a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about his health condition. While appreciating the signature campaign started by the SGPC to create a mass movement for the release of Sikh prisoners, Bapu Surat Singh acknowledged it by filling up the pro forma under his signature. He said he would also get a large number of forms filled and submit them to the SGPC. tns

Suraksha Jawans recruitment camp

Amritsar: A placement camp will be organised at the office of District Employment and Business Bureau on Thursday. Giving information about this here on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh informed that in this placement camp SIS would recruit Suraksha Jawan. Eligibility for recruitment as Suraksha Jawan is that an applicant must be Class X pass and age should be between 21 to 37 years and height 168 cm. The salary of a Suraksha Jawan will be between Rs 15,000 and 17,000 per month.