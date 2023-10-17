Bar manager arrested for serving hookah

Amritsar, October 16
The police arrested the manager of a bar for allegedly serving hookah to customers here on Sunday. He was identified as Girish Arora of New Field Colony on the Majitha road.
The police also seized six hookahs from the bar and nominated bar owner Sarabjit Singh, alias Sonu, in the FIR registered under Sections 21, 21-A, and 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003, at the Ranjit Avenue police station here. He was yet to be arrested.
Amandeep Kaur, SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, said while on patrol the police got a tip-off that Joker Bar’s manager Girish Arora was serving hookahs to their customers. They did not have any licence for the same. Immediately, a raid was conducted and the police recovered six hookahs along with different flavours.
Girish Arora was nabbed while the owner, Sarabjit Singh of Chheharta, managed to escape.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...