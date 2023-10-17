Bar manager arrested for serving hookah

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

The police arrested the manager of a bar for allegedly serving hookah to customers here on Sunday. He was identified as Girish Arora of New Field Colony on the Majitha road.

The police also seized six hookahs from the bar and nominated bar owner Sarabjit Singh, alias Sonu, in the FIR registered under Sections 21, 21-A, and 24 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Product Act, 2003, at the Ranjit Avenue police station here. He was yet to be arrested.

Amandeep Kaur, SHO, Ranjit Avenue police station, said while on patrol the police got a tip-off that Joker Bar’s manager Girish Arora was serving hookahs to their customers. They did not have any licence for the same. Immediately, a raid was conducted and the police recovered six hookahs along with different flavours.

Girish Arora was nabbed while the owner, Sarabjit Singh of Chheharta, managed to escape.