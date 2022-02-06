CAMPUS NOTES

Basant Panchami celebrated

Basant Panchami celebrated

Dressed in yellow attire, students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute with their kites during Basant Panchami celebrations.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Online Basant Panchami was celebrated at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, on Saturday with great enthusiasm. The festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institution said the purpose of celebrating the festival is to connect the students with the Punjabi heritage and to make them aware of the changes taking place in the nature during the spring season. On this occasion poems, songs, speeches etc. were presented by the students wearing spring coloured clothes. Various craft activities were held in which students made colourful kites. Many students also prepared spring coloured food. Speaking on the occasion Manisha Sood Principal of the institution congratulated all on Basant Panchami and encouraged them to celebrate every festival together.

Voters urged to exercise franchise

Amritsar: Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of DAV College, Amritsar, called upon all voters of the district to exercise their votes. The cooperation of the residents of the city is necessary in the formation of the government of their choice. His message was recorded through video by the SVEEP team and the clipping has been circulated across the state through social media. With this, youth, senior citizens, and Divyangjan will be motivated to vote. Dr Rajesh in his message said all voters are the builders of the nation. The government of the state is elected every five years through their votes. By casting our votes for better candidature in our opinion, we can expect development of the city. All the people of the state directly participate in this election process. The Election Commission is working to make elections a regular, free and fair event. It requires the cooperation of all the voters. Apart from providing security to the voters, the administration is committed to conduct elections in a free, fair and fear-free environment.

Students get jobs

Students of Department of Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management in Global Group of Institutes were placed in various companies engaged in running airlines, restaurant chains, managing vacations and other enterprises. Extra care to hone the interpersonal skills of the students to prepare them as ready professionals to fulfil the requirements and the demands of the Industry are made. In the recently held placement drive the students from the Department of BTTM made their mark.

Academic sessions organised

Three academic sessions were organised on the 10th day of 16 days Training Programme for Assistant/Associate Professor of Physical Education. This programme was organised by Department of Physical Education of Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with Higher Education Department of Punjab. The morning fitness session was started with warming up followed by conditioning and resistance exercises on stairs, circuit training and yoga session. In the first academic session, Dr Parminder Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education delivered his talk about Voyage of Physical Education from ancient Olympic to Modern Olympic. He made the participants aware about the human resource and infrastructure and games in ancient time and modern time. Second Academic session was handled by Dr VP Lumba, (Principal retired) Hindu College, Amritsar presented on communication skills to be an ideal teacher. He emphasised on positivity in communication. He told about clear conversation and correct body language to leave effective impression on audience. In third academic session, Dr Rajkumar Sharma deliver his speech on Physical Education Teacher: a role model of students. He enriched the participants with his lifetime experience. oc/

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Congress CM's face to decide whether 60 contestants become MLAs, says Navjot Sidhu

2
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

3
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

4
Entertainment

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

5
Punjab

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

6
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

7
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

10
Nation

KCR stays away during PM's Telangana visit, cites fever

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

England win toss, elect to bat in U-19 World Cup final against India

High Five: India win record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets

India have been set a target of 190 runs by England in the U...

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana’s top official

Board exam must for promotion to Class IX, says Haryana's top official

The BSEH had earlier announced it would conduct annual Class...

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab’s CM face today

Rahul Gandhi to name Punjab's CM face today

Party’s internal surveys show Channi ahead of others

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over ENA ‘diversion’

Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are ...

Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

UP assembly polls 2022: Mood for change in Jatland’s bellwether villages

BJP had swept all five seats in Muzaffarnagar after 2013 ag...

Cities

View All

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

As 6 withdraw papers, 116 remain in the fray

Amritsar East — important but often 'ignored' segment

Amritsar district clocks two deaths, 44 new cases

Prajapati Samaj, SC & OBC leaders join SAD

Rs 1.6-cr burglary case cracked, Moga man held

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

CTU to start shuttle bus service to airport

CTU to start shuttle bus service to Chandigarh airport

Panchkula daily Covid-19 cases below 100 after month

Chandigarh: Girl killed in hit-&-run

Linesman electrocuted at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh Mayor launches drive to rid city of plastic

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Of 1.35 crore, only 1.18 lakh NRIs registered voters in Jalandhar

Declare candidates’ antecedents in newspapers, TV: Poll observers

Nawanshahr administration begins drive to reach PwD voters

Hoshiarpur tops Punjab in disposal of cVigil complaints

Unaccounted cash, valuables seized in Jalandhar district

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Labourer, 11 buffaloes die in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Covid-19: 183 test positive, two die in Ludhiana district

Woman among three nabbed with heroin in Ludhiana

175 candidates in fray in Ludhiana, symbols allotted

Highest voter population ratio in Gill, lowest in Ludhiana South

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Sanaur SAD candidate gets show-cause notice

Education no factor in selecting candidates!