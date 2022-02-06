Basant Panchami celebrated

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Online Basant Panchami was celebrated at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, on Saturday with great enthusiasm. The festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institution said the purpose of celebrating the festival is to connect the students with the Punjabi heritage and to make them aware of the changes taking place in the nature during the spring season. On this occasion poems, songs, speeches etc. were presented by the students wearing spring coloured clothes. Various craft activities were held in which students made colourful kites. Many students also prepared spring coloured food. Speaking on the occasion Manisha Sood Principal of the institution congratulated all on Basant Panchami and encouraged them to celebrate every festival together.

Voters urged to exercise franchise

Amritsar: Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal of DAV College, Amritsar, called upon all voters of the district to exercise their votes. The cooperation of the residents of the city is necessary in the formation of the government of their choice. His message was recorded through video by the SVEEP team and the clipping has been circulated across the state through social media. With this, youth, senior citizens, and Divyangjan will be motivated to vote. Dr Rajesh in his message said all voters are the builders of the nation. The government of the state is elected every five years through their votes. By casting our votes for better candidature in our opinion, we can expect development of the city. All the people of the state directly participate in this election process. The Election Commission is working to make elections a regular, free and fair event. It requires the cooperation of all the voters. Apart from providing security to the voters, the administration is committed to conduct elections in a free, fair and fear-free environment.

Students get jobs

Students of Department of Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management in Global Group of Institutes were placed in various companies engaged in running airlines, restaurant chains, managing vacations and other enterprises. Extra care to hone the interpersonal skills of the students to prepare them as ready professionals to fulfil the requirements and the demands of the Industry are made. In the recently held placement drive the students from the Department of BTTM made their mark.

Academic sessions organised

Three academic sessions were organised on the 10th day of 16 days Training Programme for Assistant/Associate Professor of Physical Education. This programme was organised by Department of Physical Education of Guru Nanak Dev University in collaboration with Higher Education Department of Punjab. The morning fitness session was started with warming up followed by conditioning and resistance exercises on stairs, circuit training and yoga session. In the first academic session, Dr Parminder Singh, Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education delivered his talk about Voyage of Physical Education from ancient Olympic to Modern Olympic. He made the participants aware about the human resource and infrastructure and games in ancient time and modern time. Second Academic session was handled by Dr VP Lumba, (Principal retired) Hindu College, Amritsar presented on communication skills to be an ideal teacher. He emphasised on positivity in communication. He told about clear conversation and correct body language to leave effective impression on audience. In third academic session, Dr Rajkumar Sharma deliver his speech on Physical Education Teacher: a role model of students. He enriched the participants with his lifetime experience. oc/