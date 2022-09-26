Basement dug without approval of map: Officials

Amritsar, September 25
The work of digging the basement and piling on the walls was going on for the last several days without getting the map approved on the Mall Road, which collapsed on Saturday. The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department of the MC did not take any action those carrying out this illegal construction.
The builders of such a large project on the corner of the road leading from Green Avenue to the Mall Road applied for the approval of building plan on the Invest Punjab Portal of the government. The plan was not even approved by Invest Punjab. But the digging and construction continued here. Due to weak piling in the basement walls, the road was damaged.
MTP wing officials claimed that the work was going on without the approval of the building plan and 15 days ago they had visited and stopped the construction work. Despite this, the builders continued with the work.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...