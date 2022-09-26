Basement dug without approval of map: Officials

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 25

The work of digging the basement and piling on the walls was going on for the last several days without getting the map approved on the Mall Road, which collapsed on Saturday. The Municipal Town Planning (MTP) Department of the MC did not take any action those carrying out this illegal construction.

The builders of such a large project on the corner of the road leading from Green Avenue to the Mall Road applied for the approval of building plan on the Invest Punjab Portal of the government. The plan was not even approved by Invest Punjab. But the digging and construction continued here. Due to weak piling in the basement walls, the road was damaged.

MTP wing officials claimed that the work was going on without the approval of the building plan and 15 days ago they had visited and stopped the construction work. Despite this, the builders continued with the work.