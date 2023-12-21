Batala school celebrates annual day

Tribune News Service

Batala, December 20

The annual day celebrations of Cambridge International School, Batala, concluded on a vibrant note even as the students and the staff went all out to make the function a success.

The underlying theme of the celebration was ‘Incredible India’. The four-hour event brought together a vibrant tapestry of performances showcasing the diverse traditions and heritage of the country. Students, in their performances, focused on the fact that the country is as diverse as it is vast with each region offering its own unique blend of customs, traditions and beliefs.

Vice-Principal Sanjukta Majumdar coordinated the proceedings. She was the fulcrum around which the event revolved.

More than 500 students took part in the celebrations which saw performances in dance and drama being applauded by the audience. Students from Kindergarten to Class XII took part in the festivities.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Ashwani Sekhri, three-time Batala MLA, Anuja Sekhri, chairperson of the school management, co-CEO Dipanka Sekhri and Principal (Ms) Vijay Handa.

