Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 11

The Chief Khalsa Diwan organised a seminar dedicated to the soldiers of Battle of Saragarhi that stands as an example in exemplary warfare in the world history.

The historic significance of the battle and its heroes was presented by various scholars, who discussed the details on how the last stand at Saragarhi became a celebrated example.

Chairman of the Saragarhi Foundation, Dr Gurinderpal Singh Joseon, and the British Army delegates, including Major General Celia Harvey, Major Varinder Singh Bassi, Major Daljinder Singh Virdi and others, participated in the programme.

CKD chief and Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said the saga of the Saragarhi war is a shining light of the unparalleled zeal, courage and sacrifice of the Sikh soldiers, an example of which is not found in world history. He emphasised on the need to make it a part of the education syllabus in order to make children aware about this historical war.

Dr Joseon shared a detailed account of the events before and after the Saragarhi attack in a chronological order, the determination and bravery of the 21 brave Sikhs in front of 10,000 resourceful Afghans, and the details of the memorials and models made in memory of martyrs abroad.

Later, the school’s kawishri team depicted the battle in an enthusiastic vocal presentation. Simar Singh, who has been registered among the world’s youngest historians, also shared information about his research work related to the Saragarhi “massacre” and described the “massacre” as a war fought by the British Sikh regiment inspired by the battle of the Garhi of Chamkaur Sahib.

Major General Celia Harvey, from the British Army, thanked the CKD management and lauded the bravery, discipline, courage and devotion to duty shown by the Sikhs, physically and mentally, in the Saragarhi war.

On the occasion, the Saragarhi Foundation released a book “Mission Saragarhi” prepared on the completion of 125 years of Saragarhi. Major Daljinder Singh from the British Army called the statue of Havildar Ishar Singh, who led the Saragarhi war, established in London, as a matter of pride for the Sikh community. He also told the audience about the successful efforts made by the Sikh soldiers in the British Army to be allowed to keep “Gutka Sahib” with them at all times.

