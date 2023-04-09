BBK DAV College for Women holds its 52nd convocation ceremony

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

BBK DAV College for Women held its 52nd convocation ceremony to award degrees to the 2021-22 batch of graduates and post-graduates. Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA, Amritsar North, Dr. Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Padma Shri Awardee and Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, graced the occasion.

Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia and Sudarshan Kapoor, Chairman, LMC, welcomed the honourable guests with saplings, symbolic of our enduring bond with Mother Nature. Principal Pushpinder Walia presented the annual report of the college, highlighting the achievements of BBK in the field of academics, sports and co-curricular events at state, national and international levels. She congratulated the degree holders and encouraged them to be the torch- bearer of the lofty Vedic values, academic excellence and work ethics in all walks of life. Pratap Singh emphasised the importance of vocational education and suggested that innovation be reintroduced in traditional courses to make them comprehensive and sustainable for global challenges. Dr Bedi stressed that it is very important to invest in women’s education as it would positively impact the economic, social and health standards of society. As many as 1,100 graduates and post-graduates from varied disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Science, Journalism, Economics, Computers Science, Multimedia and Fashion Design were awarded degrees on the occasion.