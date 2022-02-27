BBK DAV College holds Dastak

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised Dastak, a student orientation programme. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia began the conclave with interactive session for the development of the students’ academic self-concept and enhancing their enthusiasm. Principal Dr Walia encouraged the students to be confident, focused, strong and fearless to be an adept leader. She also emphasised the importance of compassion to promote harmony and peace in society. She acquainted students with numerous facilities provided by the college besides academics and asked the students to contact Dr Shelly Jaggi, Nodal Officer, in case of any hurdles. Students shared their life experiences and obtained consequential life lessons from Principal Dr Walia.

DAV School hosts annual function

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, showcased its first virtual annual function. Officiating in charge, Balwinder Singh, DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, said the theme of the function was titled ‘My Habits- My Pride’. Students of LKG, toddlers displayed the healthy habits in a colourful panorama. They stressed on imbibing these habits for a robust and active living. Students also emphasised on making conservation of water and environment a habit rather than a duty. “It was a wonderful feeling watching the little children of LKG dancing to the tunes of rhymes like Here we go round the mulberry bush, clean up song, I don’t walk alone,” said Balwinder Singh.

Swami Dayanand remembered

A prayer meet being held at DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, paid homage to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his birth anniversary. A hawan was performed at the school's yajyashala.The whole atmosphere echoed with holy hymns and vedic mantras. A special morning assembly was also conducted on this occasion in which the faculty members read out excerpts from his inspiring and enlightening life. This great scholar and founder of Arya Samaj opposed child marriage caste distinction, untouchability, idol worship and animal sacrifice. He published many books including, Sathyaprakash which means light to truth. The students while paying reverence to Swamiji took a pledge to follow the path shown by Swami Dayanand Saraswati who advocated enlightened citizens free from the shackles of superstitions.

Webinar on Data Analytics at GNDU

A UGC sponsored webinar on Data Analytics was organised at GNDU. Prof RM Pandey from All India Institute of Medical Sciences shared his views on types of data, the requisites of data collection and analysis with the faculty and research scholars from GNDU and other institutions. Dr Gurpreet Kaur, Head, University Business School, was the coordinator of the webinar. A short term course on Disaster Management also commenced at UGC-HRDC Guru Nanak Dev University. The one week course is being undertaken in online mode and will conclude on March 2, 2022. Prof Anish Dua talked about the impact of these disasters on global as well as national economy and said that whenever a disaster happens, the society has to work collectively and come up with ways to minimise the damage a calamity causes to life.

Prayers for pupils of board classes

The main institution functioning under the auspices of the Chief Khalsa Diwan was Sri Guru Harkrishan Public school, GT Road, Amritsar, hosted prayer day for 10th and 12th class CBSE students. Ardaas Divas was organised at Gurdwara Sri Kalgidhar Sahib to seek the refuge and support of God for the success of the Board examinations. Bibi Prabhjot Kaur and the school group sang Guru Jas through kirtan. During the program prizes were given to the students who came first in class XI of the year. The CKD members motivated students to take guidance from the qualities of high personalities and make their future bright.

Graduation Day at cambridge school

DAV College holds a special session on development of mother tongue in Amritsar. Tribune photo

Tarn Taran: Cambridge International School, Patti, organised Graduation Day on the school campus. Students of the upper-Kindergarten wing took part in a colourful cultural programme. Principal Praveen Sharma stressed on parenting values. Baba Deep Singh, managing committee chief, addressed the gathering. oc/