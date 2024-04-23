BBK DAV College principal gets Mahatma Hansraj Award

Amritsar, April 22
Dr Pushpinder Walia, Principal, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, was conferred the Mahatma Hansraj Award for her exemplary and meritorious services in the cause of education. The award was presented to Dr Walia by Padma Shri awardee, Dr Punam Suri, president, DAV College Managing Committee, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj.
Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia was the sole college principal to receive the award for the year 2024. Expressing her gratitude, Dr Walia remembered the immense contribution of her father in her success and achievements.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...