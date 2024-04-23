BBK DAV College principal gets Mahatma Hansraj Award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

Dr Pushpinder Walia, Principal, BBK DAV College for Women, Amritsar, was conferred the Mahatma Hansraj Award for her exemplary and meritorious services in the cause of education. The award was presented to Dr Walia by Padma Shri awardee, Dr Punam Suri, president, DAV College Managing Committee, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Hansraj.

Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia was the sole college principal to receive the award for the year 2024. Expressing her gratitude, Dr Walia remembered the immense contribution of her father in her success and achievements.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.