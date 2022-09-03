Amritsar's BBK DAV makes it to ‘Best College Ranking List of India’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

BBK DAV College for Women has made it to India Today’s ‘Best College Ranking List of India 2022.’ The college has been ranked third among colleges across India in the category of ‘Colleges with Best Value for Money.’

It has been ranked tenth in the category of ‘Colleges with Lowest Fees’ for the Mass Communication course. BBK DAV has been ranked 31st in the stream of Fashion, 44th in Mass Communication, 49th in BCA, 77th in BCom, 90th in BBA and 97th in Sciences.

The colleges are ranked on the basis of indicators clubbed under five broad parameters, which are the Intake Quality and Governance, Academic Excellence, Infrastructure and Living Experience, Personality and Leadership Development and Career Progression and Placement. The rankings this year are also based on the strategic handling of challenges, posed by pandemic, by the educational institutions.