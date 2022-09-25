BBK DAV wins overall sports trophy

Tribune News Service

Amritsasr: BBK DAV College was awarded the GNDU Overall General Sports Championship Trophy (Women) 2021-22 at the annual sports ceremony organised at Guru Nanak Dev University. The prizes were distributed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who awarded 29 sportswomen of the college with a cash prize of Rs 21,00,000 for their achievements in various sports. International players of the college — Taniksha Khatri (fencing) and Sushikala Durgaprasad Agashe (cycling) — got maximum cash prize of Rs 6,65,000 and Rs 3,15,000 respectively. The college participated in 32 categories and bagged positions in 24, of which the college won eight championship trophies in basketball, track cycling, road cycling, handball, kabbadi, rowing, canoeing and kayaking. The college secured the second position in eight competitions i.e. archery (compound), archery (recurve), weightlifting, hockey, cricket, football, pistol shooting, and fencing. The college was tagged the second runners up in eight competitions i.e. rugby, judo, karate, softball, rifle shooting, wushu, kho-kho and boxing. The Principal of the college, Dr Pushpinder Walia, was also honoured with a memento and a shawl by the Union Minister for her contribution towards sports.

Grandparents day celebrated

Shri Ram Ashram School celebrated Grandparents Day at its premises. Chief Guest was SN.Joshi (Retired Vice-Principal DAV College, Amritsar). The Principal of the school, Dr. Vinodita Number, informed that various types of games were organized in the programme especially for the grandparents. It was started with Antakshari in which grandparents of students from classes from Nursery to KG participated. After this they enjoyed a game of applying mehndi, exquisite costumes, bucket-ball. Dr Vinodita Sankhyan said in the school, children were taught to respect the elders. “We can achieve success and prosperity in life only with the blessings of our elders. Elders of the house are like trees with deep roots. All the members of the family are inextricably linked with them like branches. In today’s time, children are in great need of the love of grandparents. Children from their experiences get to learn a lot. So, we should always respect our elders,” she said.

Seminar on ‘Catch the Rain’ theme

The NSS unit of BBK DAV College for Women organised a seminar on water conservation in context of the theme ‘Catch the Rain’. Raj Kumar Verka, former Cabinet Minister, Punjab was the chief guest for the event. Prof Dr Rajesh Kumar, the NSS coordinator, GNDU was the resource person for the seminar. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said BBK DAV is committed to the cause of environment awareness and health. College has adopted five villages under ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan’ and has been working relentlessly to impart knowledge of and facilitate sustainable modes of development amongst the villagers. Dr Rajesh Kumar spoke about the need and importance of water conservation in the times of climate change. A special documentary, prepared by the Department of Multimedia, water conservation initiatives of the college was also shown to the audience.

Initiation session for new students

The PG Department of English, DAV College, Amritsar organised initiation session for newly admitted students of MA English and BA (Hons in English). An alumnus of the college, Dr Mamta Mahendru working as Assistant Professor, PG Department of English at Khalsa College, Amritsar was the speaker. Dr Mamta, in her address motivated the students by sharing her experiences as a post graduate student in DAV College. She called upon the students to be regular and work hard to achieve success in life. She also talked about the importance of English as a subject and various career options available to the students. Prof Pardeep Celly, HOD threw light on the importance of such sessions. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar appreciated the Department for conducting the session and giving students an opportunity to benefit from the experiences of an achiever and an experienced teacher.

1st round of BEd admissions ends

Prof Amit Kauts, Coordinator BEd Admissions-2022, said about the successful conclusion of the first round of counselling for BEd(CET) admissions-2022 for all colleges of education, affiliated to Guru Nanak Dev University (Amritsar), Panjab University (Chandigarh) and Punjabi University (Patiala). Dr Kauts said the online choice filling for major subject combination and colleges for the second counselling coud be done up to September 23. The final allocation of seats to candidates should be done on September 28 and they would have to report to the allocated colleges by October 3. Dr Kauts further added that the self-financed colleges could start filling up of the management quota seats their own level from September 28 through an advertisement after the online allocation of seats concludes, and this admission against management quota seats should preferably be granted to those who appeared and qualified in the Common Entrance Test. Those candidates, who could not apply for or qualify the Common Entrance Test, can be admitted against the management quota seats if the seats are lying vacant in the college concerned and there is no qualified candidate available. The online registration for such candidates will be available on the portal as per the schedule.

Students perform well in swimming

The students of Khalsa College Public School (girls), GT Road and Khalsa College International Public School, Ranjit Avenue, under the Governing Council of Khalsa College, have brought laurels to the school and parents by performing brilliantly in various sports competitions. District school level tournament swimming competitions were organised by the Education Board, Mohali in the swimming pool of Khalsa College, in which four teams of U-17 and six teams of U-14 participated in the district. In the U-17 team of the school, Srishti Bharti won gold in 50 metre freestyle swimming and 50 metre back stroke swimming. In the U-14 team, Ishleen Kaur won bronze in 100 metre breast stroke swimming and Sunidhi won gold in 200 metre freestyle, gold in 100m freestyle and silver in 50m breaststroke swimming.