Begging menace goes unchecked

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, December 10

Even as the city is getting ready to host the G-20 summit and roadside encroachments are being removed, the problem of begging at traffic signals and market places seems to be growing with each passing day as the government does not have any road map to rehabilitate and educate these children.

In the city, one can spot four or five year olds begging in groups or alone. At most of the traffic signals children selling balloons, pens or other items are a common sight. They not only pose a hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic but are also risking their lives by running from one car to another to grab the money offered by people.

Bachittar Singh, a resident, said, “Sometimes, the entire families, including mother, father and children can be seen begging. The children are being used as a means to force people to give alms.” He said the administration should take action against such parents and in case they fail to mend their ways, the children should be sent to child care centers.

The residents stated that as many people offer money generously to help these disadvantaged kids, the number of child beggars is only increasing. “The money being offered to these children is certainly not being spent on providing nutritious food and warm clothing to them as most of them look malnourished and without clothes,” said another resident Sumita Mahajan.

The residents stated that there is an urgent need to address the problem. The residents also demanded that the local police must check whether these children are being forced to beg or not.