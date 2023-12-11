Being Sunday, PITEX sees record footfall

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 10

City residents enjoyed Sunday along with their families at the 17th PITEX where footfall crossed over one lakh. Besides, a cultural programme was held in which students of Sant Singh Sukha Singh Senior Secondary School near Company Bagh also presented a drama to spread awareness against drugs.

With the sun shining bright on a cold winter day, most people made most of it and reached the fair venue with their families. Apart from a large number of local residents, visitors from adjoining districts like Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar also visited the PITEX venue.

Parvinder Singh, who came from Tarn Taran with his family to see the PITEX, said there could not be a better event than this to hang out with children on a holiday. Asked about his choice of articles displayed at the venue, he said polished furniture with antique look impressed his family the most. He said these items were not easily available in the markets of the region. So, he preferred to procure an almirah with conventional look.

Gurjot Kaur, a local resident, said she had been coming to attend PITEX for the last two days and was impressed with a large number of stalls this time. She appreciated the variety of dry fruits brought from Middle East countries.

RS Sachdeva, Chairman, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), Punjab Chapter, said a large number of tourists coming to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple also visited PITEX today. He said on the weekend people enjoyed Rajasthani cuisine set up in the food court.

Bharti Sood, Regional Director of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said about 1.20 lakh tourists visited here on Sunday. She said the number of visitors might increase tomorrow (on Monday), which is the last day of the fair.

Meanwhile, school students showed their talent at the fair. Students of Sant Singh and Sukha Singh Senior Secondary School presented a cultural programme and a drama to spread awareness about drugs. Apart from this, children of Nishkam Seva Society also enjoyed the PITEX fair.