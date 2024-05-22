Beldar caught taking Rs 10K bribe by Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Amritsar, May 21
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Nirmal Singh, posted as a beldar in the District Forest Office at Khasa, Amritsar, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 here on Tuesday.
The accused, Nirmal Singh, has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Jobandeep Singh.
He said the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau (VB) and informed its sleuths that he wanted to set up a wood-cutting unit (aara) and the accused demanded bribe to facilitate issuance of the licence for the purpose.
A VB team laid a trap during and arrested the accused red-handed in the presence of two witnesses.
