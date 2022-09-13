Benefits of balanced diet discussed in schools

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Observing National Nutrition Week, several health and nutrition awareness programmes were held in private and government schools in the district.

The city teams comprising of Health Department officials and district programme officers had conducted several nutritional awareness camps and seminars in government and private schools, where students were apprised about the benefits of nutritional diet and how to ensure a balanced diet.

As per an earlier visit of the officials from the State Food Commission, the government schools in the district will be running mid-day meal programme keeping in mind the nutritional and dietary requirements of children, including regular check-up of their blood sugar levels and providing folic acid supplements.

As per officials of the District Education Office, a dietary chart for nutritional requirements of children, as per age groups, had been distributed in all government schools and mid-day meals are planned according to that.

According to the District Programme Office, the target to reduce the number of underweight children aged 0-6 years is currently set at two per cent within a year. The schools and primary centres, including anganwadis, will be working towards implementing programmes in reducing anaemia, malnutrition and obesity among children.

Meanwhile, several NGOs also set up free of cost nutrition and diet consultancy camps at colleges and schools.

