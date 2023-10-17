Beopar Mandal wants MC polls in second half of November

Amritsar, October 16

Keeping in view the festivals falling in the first fortnight of November, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal (PPBM) has requested the government to postpone the civic body polls to the second half of November. Its office-bearers anticipate that it may affect their sales as more emphasis would be on MC elections.

PPBM president Piara Lal Seth said the government advocated holding of the elections of the municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala before the first fortnight of November.

Balbir Bhasin of the PPBM said a good number of festivals, including Karva Chauth, Dhanteras and Diwali also fall in the first fortnight of November and holding of the civic body elections during the same period would adversely impact sales. The PPBM sought that the elections of the civic bodies should be held in the second half of November so that business during the festivals of Karva Chauth, Dhanteras and Diwali does not get affected due to election related activities.