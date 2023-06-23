Beri Gate Park cries for proper maintenance & sanitation

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 22

Though a small portion of Beri Gate Park was redeveloped by the Amritsar Municipal Corporation in October 2018, the major area of the park is still poorly maintained. One of the major parks on the outer ring road of the walled city is breathing space for the residents of congested urban areas.

A large number of residents spend their summers in the park as they don’t have front or backyards in their small houses. The park witnesses a good footfall throughout the day. Groups of elderly people can be seen sitting and playing cards.

Visitors say that the municipal corporation spends funds and upgrade infrastructure from time to time. A number of damaged seesaw toys, benches and exercising machines can be seen in the park. The old damaged benches and infrastructure lie in the park. The low-lying area of the park witnesses waterlogging during the rains. Stagnant water stops the growth of grass on the ground. Like other old parks, fully grown old trees are also one of the reasons for poor growth of grass.

Elderly people sit on the pavements to play cards. The littering is another issue in the park. The MC does not have permanent staff to remove the tree residue from the park. Vends of tobacco sellers at the entry gate of the park also irk residents.

Pakash, a visitor to Beri Gate Park, said, “We have been visiting here for decades. The MC takes care of the park as it is one of the major parks. A few years ago, the then minister OP Soni got an open air gym and toys for children installed here. We need more benches in the park to sit visitors comfortably.”

“The surface of the park is around three feet below from the level of the road. Rainwater accumulates in it and there is no proper drainage system. Heaps of garbage around are also an eyesore. The park should be developed under the Smart City project,” said Ravinder, another resident.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said the civic bodies did not have much funds and manpower for the proper maintenance of parks. We issue funds for the development of parks, but participation of the public is also required for proper maintenance of the parks.”