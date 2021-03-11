campus notes

Best Cadet Award for Rajbir Kaur

Rajbir Kaur being felicitated in Amritsar on Saturday.

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Rajbir Kaur of BCA 6th semester student of DAV College has been awarded second prize in the category of Best Cadets by NCC Academy, Ropar. On reaching the college, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar and ANO Dr Gaurav Sharma gave a grand welcome to Rajbir. Principal Dr Rajesh said the National Cadet Corps (NCC) training is imparted to the college students to inculcate discipline, honesty, secularism and patriotism. ANO Dr Gaurav Sharma described Rajbir’s achievement as a great effort and said Rajbir has done successful training of DCATC, Pre RD-1, Pre RD-2 from NCC Academy, Ropar. This time Rajbir has been awarded with a cash amount of Rs.3,500 in the award. NCC Commanding Officer Mandeep Singh said the primary objective of NCC is to develop character, discipline, comradeship, secular outlook, leadership, ideals of selfless service and spirit of courage among the youth of the country. With this, a suitable environment is provided to the youth and they are also being motivated to make a career in the armed forces.

Rajasthani-Pbi language workshop

The School of Punjabi Studies, GNDU, in association with Sahitya Akademi, Delhi is organising a Rajasthani-Punjabi-Rajasthani Translation Workshop. Madhu Acharya, Director of the workshop, Dr Vanita, Punjabi Language Convener of Sahitya Akademi and Linguist Dr Ravel Singh were present on the occasion. Dr Manjinder Singh, Local Coordinator of the workshop and Head, School of Punjabi Studies, said 10 scholars and creative writers of Rajasthani and Punjabi languages are participating in this workshop. During the workshop 10 Rajasthani stories will be translated into Punjabi and 10 Punjabi stories will be translated into Rajasthani. Thus the translation work to be done in this workshop will give Rajasthani readers access to Punjabi literature and Punjabi readers will get acquainted with Rajasthani literature. Two books of stories translated from Rajasthani to Punjabi and from Punjabi to Rajasthani in the workshop will soon be published by Sahitya Akademi, Delhi. Madhu Acharya Ashawadi, a Rajasthani Translator said Punjabi and Bengali stories have great potential in this multilingual country.

KCGSSS win big in sports

Class X and Class XII students of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School under Khalsa College Governing Council excelled in the state championship games held at Jalandhar. They won medals under various categories in fencing and other games. On this occasion the school principal, Puneet Kaur Nagpal congratulated the students on this achievement and said that the sportspersons of the school have received awards for their excellence in fencing. While honouring the sportspersons, she wished a bright future for the students and encouraged the other students to move towards sports.

Literary writing competition

The Religious Department of Khalsa College for Women in association with Educate Punjab Project organised a writing competition on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in which 22 female students of the college won various positions. On this occasion college principal, Dr Surinder Kaur congratulated the students and encouraged them to stay connected with religion and religious teachings. On this occasion the students were honoured by the college. TNS

Schools hold May Day activities

Tarn Taran: Functions were organised by different educational institutions to mark the Labour Day. Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Senior Secondary School, Jhabal, and Mamta Niketan School observed functions on the occasion. Other educational institutions too observed the day. Urminder Kaur, Principal, Jhabal School, said the function was attended by the staff, students, class IV and employees of the ministerial department of the institution. The kids presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion putting light on the life conditions of the working class section. The members of Class IV staff of the school were honoured with gifts.

