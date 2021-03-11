Best director award for Amritsar filmaker at MIDFF

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

‘Masquerade’, a 20-minute film, made by city-based Urdu poet and filmmaker Dev Hindavi has won the Best Director Award at the Multi-Dimension Independent Film Festival (MDIFF) held in the UK recently.

The MDIFF is a festival celebrating independent cinema from across the world and Hindavi’s film Masquarade was nominated in the Best Short film category and Best Director, which it won among four other nominees.

The short film is Hindavi’s first project as a filmmaker and the star cast include city-based poet and actor Arvinder Chamak and Dilraj. The film is an English language, drama based on complexity of human relationships, a critique on gender-role and perception of love. The film is produced by East West productions and Balvinder Kaur.

Hindavi has previously composed Urdu poetry books’ translations.

He used to also run Urdu podcasts and has been part of various national, international literary forums.

Masquerade has also been shortlisted for the Dadsaheb Phalke Awards in the short film category.

The film has been also shortlisted for several independent film festivals in India, including Ideal International Film Festival. The film is looking for an OTT release.