 Best oral paper presentation award for GNDU researcher : The Tribune India

Best oral paper presentation award for GNDU researcher

GNDU researcher Tamanna Bhardwaj receiving the award.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

Tamanna Bhardwaj, an INSPIRE fellow (awarded to meritorious researchers across the country) of the Department of Botanical and Environmental Sciences, Guru Nanak Dev University, has been awarded the Best Oral paper presentation award at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, during an international conference organised at University of Putra Malaysia recently.

The main theme of the 7th Asian PGPR International Conference for Sustainable Agriculture was “Regenerating Agriculture through Beneficial Microbes for Improving Crop Productivity and Safety”.

Tamanna, who is a recipient of DST-INSPIRE Fellowship to pursue PhD under the supervision of Prof Renu Bhardwaj, who is at present serving as Director Research of the university, was among the researchers from 20 countries who presented their paper at the event.

Tamanna has been working on developing sustainable agricultural practices through bio-fertilisers and her research work is primarily in plant hormones and their usage in agriculture for plant growth. She has been working on melatonin. “It is a recently discovered plant hormone and is significantly being researched world over by scientists and researchers for its possible uses in plant growth. The Paper I presented was based on the usage of plant hormones and microbes as biofertilisers for a sustainable agriculture practices, which is the need of the hour, especially in agrarian states like Punjab that are facing issues like pesticides and soil degradation,” she said.

