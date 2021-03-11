campus notes

Best Physique competition

Best Physique competition

Students participate in inter-department Best Physique (Boys) competition under Fit India programme at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo

Amritsar: An inter-department Best Physique (Boys) competition was organised under Fit India Programme (Govt of India) by Guru Nanak Dev University Campus Sports. More than 50 students of various departments participated in this competition. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Head, Department of Political Science presented trophies to the winners. Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In-charge, GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU Fit India Programme, Govt of India said Gursharan Singh of the Department of Agriculture was adjudged Mr Univesity. Results : up to 60 Kg category - 1st - Naunidh Singh Departement of Architecture, 2nd - Ishdeep Singh USFS, 3rd - Pahulpreet Singh, CET. In the Category 60 - 65 Kg: 1st - Gursharan Singh, Department of Agriculture, 2nd - Ridham Sharma ECE, 3rd - Kiratpal Singh, CET. 65 - 70 Kg Category: 1st - Sadainoor Singh, Department of Architecture, 2nd - Pranshu Rana, Civil Engg, 3rd - Harsimranbir, Mass Communication. Above 70 Kg Category: 1st - Sahil Rana, Departtment of Mathematics, 2nd - Sparsh Arora, BA (Hon), 3rd - Jayesh Mattu, CSE. TNS 

Bsc students’ Educational visit

Department of Agriculture of Global Group of Institutes organised an educational visit for the students of BSc Agriculture 6th semester to the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables (Indo-Israel Project under MIDH) at Kartarpur, Jalandhar, to educate and equip them with the knowledge of latest production techniques of growing seasonal vegetables and also off-season vegetables. The visit came at a time when agricultural experts and everyone else is deeply concerned about the depleting water level in Punjab and the techniques to irrigate various crops with minimum use of water is being sought. The students keenly observed the use of different techniques being followed at the Centre where the use of water is minimal for irrigating the vegetables. Israel, a water deficit country is known for its high-quality agricultural productivity and the techniques followed by them save a lot of water, which was demonstrated to the students by the experts at the centre. The students also learnt about the production techniques of soil less culture of nursery plants.

Management Fest organised

The University Business School (UBS) of Guru Nanak Dev University organised 2-day Management Fest EXORDIUM 4.O. The aim of this fest is to start and restart student’s journey towards being an effortless professional. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA, Amritsar South, was the chief guest of the inaugural session. Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA, Amritsar North Constituency, was the chief guest at the valedictory session and Dr Hardeep Singh OSD was the guest of honour at the inaugural and valedictory ceremony of the fest. More than 500 registrations are made from different parts of the country. There were 12 different events on day 1 and 13 events on Day 2 of the fest, like round table conference, Fashion show, War of words, Paper Dance etc. There were more than 15 sponsors, who are the part of fest, Peddlers, Choki Dhani, Yummy Tummy, Amandeep hospitals, Simrat Studio, Sant Designer, Lakme, Coca-Cola, DJ-Egyptian etc.

NAAC Peer Team visits AGC

NAAC Peer team visited Amritsar group of Colleges (AGC) for cycle-3 accreditation. The team comprises of Dr Dilip Kumar Saikia (former Director, NIT Meghalaya and Prof, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam) as a Chairman, Dr Keshav Sharma (Former Prof, University of Jammu) as a member coordinator and Dr Pramod Kumar (Prof, University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtra) as a member. AGC is already NAAC-A grade accredited by NAAC in cycle -2. The team has visited all the departments of AGC and interacted with all stakeholders for assessment and Principal Dr V K Banga presented a detailed presentation about the institution to the team.

Musical evening held

A musical evening was held by the Kala Kendra at Bhavans SL School where noted singer Indu Bala Sehgal, who was also the finalist of Indian Idol in 2012, gave a soulful performance. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP MLA from Amritsar North was the chief guest. Principal Anita Bhalla of Bhavans SL school said such musical events not only support local artists and talent but also give a platform to the admires and audience for art appreciation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Trending

World's most identical twins are trying to get pregnant from the same man

4
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

5
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

6
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

7
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

9
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar takes jibe at Congress leadership, says those with conscience will be punished

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba’s appearance before SIT

Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT

Congress leaders stage protest

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema