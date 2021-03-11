Best Physique competition

Amritsar: An inter-department Best Physique (Boys) competition was organised under Fit India Programme (Govt of India) by Guru Nanak Dev University Campus Sports. More than 50 students of various departments participated in this competition. Dr Satnam Singh Deol, Head, Department of Political Science presented trophies to the winners. Dr Amandeep Singh, Teacher In-charge, GNDU Campus Sports & Nodal Officer - GNDU Fit India Programme, Govt of India said Gursharan Singh of the Department of Agriculture was adjudged Mr Univesity. Results : up to 60 Kg category - 1st - Naunidh Singh Departement of Architecture, 2nd - Ishdeep Singh USFS, 3rd - Pahulpreet Singh, CET. In the Category 60 - 65 Kg: 1st - Gursharan Singh, Department of Agriculture, 2nd - Ridham Sharma ECE, 3rd - Kiratpal Singh, CET. 65 - 70 Kg Category: 1st - Sadainoor Singh, Department of Architecture, 2nd - Pranshu Rana, Civil Engg, 3rd - Harsimranbir, Mass Communication. Above 70 Kg Category: 1st - Sahil Rana, Departtment of Mathematics, 2nd - Sparsh Arora, BA (Hon), 3rd - Jayesh Mattu, CSE. TNS

Bsc students’ Educational visit

Department of Agriculture of Global Group of Institutes organised an educational visit for the students of BSc Agriculture 6th semester to the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables (Indo-Israel Project under MIDH) at Kartarpur, Jalandhar, to educate and equip them with the knowledge of latest production techniques of growing seasonal vegetables and also off-season vegetables. The visit came at a time when agricultural experts and everyone else is deeply concerned about the depleting water level in Punjab and the techniques to irrigate various crops with minimum use of water is being sought. The students keenly observed the use of different techniques being followed at the Centre where the use of water is minimal for irrigating the vegetables. Israel, a water deficit country is known for its high-quality agricultural productivity and the techniques followed by them save a lot of water, which was demonstrated to the students by the experts at the centre. The students also learnt about the production techniques of soil less culture of nursery plants.

Management Fest organised

The University Business School (UBS) of Guru Nanak Dev University organised 2-day Management Fest EXORDIUM 4.O. The aim of this fest is to start and restart student’s journey towards being an effortless professional. Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, MLA, Amritsar South, was the chief guest of the inaugural session. Dr Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, MLA, Amritsar North Constituency, was the chief guest at the valedictory session and Dr Hardeep Singh OSD was the guest of honour at the inaugural and valedictory ceremony of the fest. More than 500 registrations are made from different parts of the country. There were 12 different events on day 1 and 13 events on Day 2 of the fest, like round table conference, Fashion show, War of words, Paper Dance etc. There were more than 15 sponsors, who are the part of fest, Peddlers, Choki Dhani, Yummy Tummy, Amandeep hospitals, Simrat Studio, Sant Designer, Lakme, Coca-Cola, DJ-Egyptian etc.

NAAC Peer Team visits AGC

NAAC Peer team visited Amritsar group of Colleges (AGC) for cycle-3 accreditation. The team comprises of Dr Dilip Kumar Saikia (former Director, NIT Meghalaya and Prof, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam) as a Chairman, Dr Keshav Sharma (Former Prof, University of Jammu) as a member coordinator and Dr Pramod Kumar (Prof, University Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur, Maharashtra) as a member. AGC is already NAAC-A grade accredited by NAAC in cycle -2. The team has visited all the departments of AGC and interacted with all stakeholders for assessment and Principal Dr V K Banga presented a detailed presentation about the institution to the team.

Musical evening held

A musical evening was held by the Kala Kendra at Bhavans SL School where noted singer Indu Bala Sehgal, who was also the finalist of Indian Idol in 2012, gave a soulful performance. Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, AAP MLA from Amritsar North was the chief guest. Principal Anita Bhalla of Bhavans SL school said such musical events not only support local artists and talent but also give a platform to the admires and audience for art appreciation.